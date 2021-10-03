Large gatherings might make political sense, but the science is lacking

We are all in agreement that South Africans are tired of the lockdown. We want our freedoms back. We want to explore the great outdoors, have braais with friends and family, go to public parks and beaches, watch our favourite sports teams at the stadium, return to places of worship, pack restaurants, taverns and bars, and travel without being restricted.



We have been under some form of lockdown for 19 months. On Thursday, President Cyril Ramaphosa placed the country on alert level 1. It moves the curfew to between midnight and 4am; permits an increase in the size of gatherings indoors to 750 and outdoors to 2,000. It allows the sale of alcohol - on and off-site - seven days a week...