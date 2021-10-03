Opinion & Analysis

Mind our fragile society before you tweet the next cheap shot

Mike Siluma Sunday Times deputy editor
03 October 2021 - 00:00

Recently, Helen Zille, the combative federal chair of the DA, insinuated that there might have been collusion between the ANC and elements in the Constitutional Court.

This was after the ANC suddenly withdrew its electoral court application to have the candidate registration process of the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) reopened, the party having royally mismanaged its own candidates’ list. Separately, the IEC had asked the apex court for permission to postpone the municipal elections, now set for November 1...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. S'THEMBISO MSOMI | Rural remnant won't keep the ANC in power Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | Years of mismanagement leave SA 'household' broke Opinion & Analysis
  3. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | Under Boorish Johnson, Britain's treatment of its former ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | Seeing red over a UK travel list that SA does not deserve to be on Opinion & Analysis
  5. WILLIAM GUMEDE | Why Zuma still has support Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Ex Bok coach Pieter De Villiers on challenges for EP Elephants and moving to ...
Level one announced by Cyril Ramaphosa at family meeting