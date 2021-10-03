Mind our fragile society before you tweet the next cheap shot

Recently, Helen Zille, the combative federal chair of the DA, insinuated that there might have been collusion between the ANC and elements in the Constitutional Court.



This was after the ANC suddenly withdrew its electoral court application to have the candidate registration process of the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) reopened, the party having royally mismanaged its own candidates’ list. Separately, the IEC had asked the apex court for permission to postpone the municipal elections, now set for November 1...