Our situation stinks, and not just in Ngcobo

Everything, surely, is relative. Many South Africans think the country is beyond repair. And they may even be right. A local political risk consultancy famously already has a date - 2030 - by when we will have all but collapsed. A ward of the world, a failed state.



In the UK now, a lot of people think Britain is going the same way. Here is the introduction to a fine piece on a digital publication called The Article, late last week: "The difference between healthy optimism and wishful thinking is razor thin. It can also be very bad for your health. As a nation we have been seduced into believing that there is no difference. Which is partly why we find ourselves in a crisis largely of our making...