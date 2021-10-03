Incidentally ...

Pulling the statistical wool over our eyes

Campaigning has barely begun and many of us are already weary of local-elections hoopla, but there is always some fun to be found in the folderol fed to us by politicos.



When bad weather puts the kibosh on golf plans, one can instead play the entertaining game called "spot the spurious correlation". The best one I've seen so far this month is on posters making the claim that in wards ruled by a particular party, there is less unemployment...