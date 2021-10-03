Opinion & Analysis

SA doesn’t have a debt problem. It has a growth problem — and a solution

03 October 2021 - 00:00 By COLIN COLEMAN

SA’s close on R4-trillion debt mountain seems so scary that it often blinds us to our real problem and solution: economic growth.

Whether it is expanding social welfare support to stimulate economic demand, as most nations have done in response to the pandemic, or supporting a concessional green energy refinancing of Eskom’s debt, many of SA’s policymakers and business leaders’ knee-jerk reaction is to recoil out of fear for what each means for our debt...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. S'THEMBISO MSOMI | Rural remnant won't keep the ANC in power Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | Years of mismanagement leave SA 'household' broke Opinion & Analysis
  3. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | Under Boorish Johnson, Britain's treatment of its former ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | Seeing red over a UK travel list that SA does not deserve to be on Opinion & Analysis
  5. WILLIAM GUMEDE | Why Zuma still has support Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Ex Bok coach Pieter De Villiers on challenges for EP Elephants and moving to ...
Level one announced by Cyril Ramaphosa at family meeting