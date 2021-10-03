SA doesn’t have a debt problem. It has a growth problem — and a solution

SA’s close on R4-trillion debt mountain seems so scary that it often blinds us to our real problem and solution: economic growth.



Whether it is expanding social welfare support to stimulate economic demand, as most nations have done in response to the pandemic, or supporting a concessional green energy refinancing of Eskom’s debt, many of SA’s policymakers and business leaders’ knee-jerk reaction is to recoil out of fear for what each means for our debt...