SA the climate pariah needs to change its ways

The climate crisis asks for more than the shallow adaptation ANC ministers are pursuing —when they think about climate at all

A recent report by the International Panel on Climate Change confirmed that extreme weather and climate shocks have arrived - increasing threefold since the 1980s. For many societies, climate risks have already contributed to collapsing food systems.



Some of the countries on this tragic list include: Zimbabwe (2015-2016 El Nińo-induced drought), Ethiopia (El Nińo-induced drought and now the Tigray region impacted by war, locusts and a prolonged drought), Puerto Rico (devastated by Hurricane Maria in 2017 with 80% of its agricultural yield wiped out), southern Madagascar (in famine after several years of drought) and Honduras (a four-year drought, two hurricanes and flooding, which resulted in the collapse of its food systems)...