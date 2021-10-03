SA the climate pariah needs to change its ways
The climate crisis asks for more than the shallow adaptation ANC ministers are pursuing —when they think about climate at all
03 October 2021 - 00:00
A recent report by the International Panel on Climate Change confirmed that extreme weather and climate shocks have arrived - increasing threefold since the 1980s. For many societies, climate risks have already contributed to collapsing food systems.
Some of the countries on this tragic list include: Zimbabwe (2015-2016 El Nińo-induced drought), Ethiopia (El Nińo-induced drought and now the Tigray region impacted by war, locusts and a prolonged drought), Puerto Rico (devastated by Hurricane Maria in 2017 with 80% of its agricultural yield wiped out), southern Madagascar (in famine after several years of drought) and Honduras (a four-year drought, two hurricanes and flooding, which resulted in the collapse of its food systems)...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.