Judiciary
Strong field in chief justice search
Four heavy hitters stand out in process to find new top jurist
03 October 2021 - 00:00
The public nomination process for the next chief justice closed on Friday with four heavyweights in the running: deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) president Mandisa Maya, Gauteng judge president Dunstan Mlambo and Constitutional Court justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga.
It's early days, but unlike the shock selection of Mogoeng Mogoeng in 2011, when then-president Jacob Zuma overlooked deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke, the process so far is likely to reassure the legal establishment...
