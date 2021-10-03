’Tis the season of hot air and hollow election promises

Last month the Constitutional Court ruled that local government elections must go ahead in the midst of the pandemic that has devastated our country on all fronts.



This ruling overrides the recommendation of the Moseneke commission that the elections would not be free and fair if held at the end of this month, as scheduled, because Covid restrictions would make it hard for political parties to freely campaign and sell their ideas to the voters...