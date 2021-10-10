Opinion & Analysis

Coleman is wrong - SA cannot afford more debt

10 October 2021 - 00:00 By Thabi Leoka

I strongly disagree with the speech Colin Coleman delivered at the National Investment Dialogue, which was featured in this paper last Sunday under the headline "SA doesn't have a debt problem. It has a growth problem (https://www.timeslive.co.za/sunday-times/opinion-and-analysis/2021-10-03-sa-doesnt-have-a-debt-problem-it-has-a-growth-problem-and-a-solution/)".

Contrary to Coleman's speech, SA is in a fiscal crisis. The country's R4-trillion debt is twice as large as the consolidated government expenditure and amounts to 80% the size of its GDP. Strangely, Coleman compares SA's debt profile to that of China and the US...

