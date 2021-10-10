EDITORIAL

DA's racist posters, belated climb-down true to type

It is tempting to dismiss the DA's mismanagement of its election messaging this week as the logical development of a party process that started with the effective dismissal of its black leader, Mmusi Maimane, after the previous general election.



At the heart of the biggest political story of the week were two posters by the DA, reading: "The ANC called you racists" and "The DA calls you heroes"...