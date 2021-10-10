In Angela Merkel we see the sort of plain, honest and even boring leader Africa is crying out for

Outgoing German chancellor Angela Merkel lived modestly while leading the world's fourth-largest economy, walking to get her groceries in local shops and going to official meetings without a cavalry of bodyguards and motorcades. She serves as a lesson in authentic leadership to African political leaders.



She leaves as one of the world's most trusted, reliable and honest leaders. In power she was humble, with a strong sense of purpose and strong moral, democratic and fairness values...