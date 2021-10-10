Nobel peace prize boost for world's dauntless media

Journalists in the Philippines and Russia honoured for courageous reporting

In an endorsement of free speech under fire worldwide, journalists Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov - who braved the wrath of the leaders of the Philippines and Russia to expose corruption and misrule - won the Nobel peace prize on Friday.



The two were awarded "for their courageous fight for freedom of expression" in their countries, chair Berit Reiss-Andersen of the Norwegian Nobel Committee told a news conference...