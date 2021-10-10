Nobel peace prize boost for world's dauntless media
Journalists in the Philippines and Russia honoured for courageous reporting
10 October 2021 - 00:00
In an endorsement of free speech under fire worldwide, journalists Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov - who braved the wrath of the leaders of the Philippines and Russia to expose corruption and misrule - won the Nobel peace prize on Friday.
The two were awarded "for their courageous fight for freedom of expression" in their countries, chair Berit Reiss-Andersen of the Norwegian Nobel Committee told a news conference...
