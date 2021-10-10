Incidentally...
Placing your trust in a Fortune teller
10 October 2021 - 00:00
Older readers might recall the late South African cricket commentator Charles Fortune, who was famously eloquent about the weather, the shrubbery, the birds, and sometimes the match.
When former judge Zak Yacoob was acting chair of Cricket SA, he gave TV commentators a dressing-down for not considering sight-impaired fans...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.