Placing your trust in a Fortune teller

Sue de Groot Deputy features editor: Sunday Times
10 October 2021 - 00:00

Older readers might recall the late South African cricket commentator Charles Fortune, who was famously eloquent about the weather, the shrubbery, the birds, and sometimes the match.

When former judge Zak Yacoob was acting chair of Cricket SA, he gave TV commentators a dressing-down for not considering sight-impaired fans...

