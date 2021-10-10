Poster disgrace shines a light on the DA's dark side

Around mid-September, once I had been fully vaccinated and President Cyril Ramaphosa had moved SA down to Covid-19 alert level 2, I decided that I had had enough of Zoom meetings and WhatsApp calls, and accepted an invitation for a cheeky cup of coffee in Hyde Park with a senior news editor in Johannesburg.



Amid the usual gossip and invitations to share my predictions for the upcoming local government elections, he asked me an interesting question about the DA, the political party that I used to lead in parliament...