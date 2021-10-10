Q&A with The Black Lawyers Association on John Hlophe chief justice nomination

The Black Lawyers Association has nominated Western Cape judge president John Hlophe for the position of chief justice. Chris Barron asked the president of the BLA, Mashudu Kutama ...

How do you think the appointment of judge Hlophe as chief justice would enhance the judiciary?



Judge Hlophe has got an impeccable career in the judiciary. He's been the JP of the WC for the past 20 years. The WC division under judge Hlophe has been, year to year, at the No 1 spot for delivery. He has been running a very complex and diverse division...