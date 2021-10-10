Schoolkids short-changed by the Treasury
10 October 2021 - 00:00
Following years of inadequate funding from the government, and now the cost of the Covid-19 pandemic, our public schools are at a breaking point.
Schools are struggling to pay their teachers, pupils are without access to textbooks, classrooms are overcrowded, and basics such as water and safe toilets are still not in place for every child...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.