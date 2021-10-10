EDITORIAL
Sitole must go, and it is only ANC politics that make Cele untouchable
10 October 2021 - 00:05
Even before this week's decision by President Cyril Ramaphosa to institute an inquiry into Khehla Sitole's fitness for office, his position as national police commissioner had become untenable.
Sitole, together with two of his deputies, were found by the high court to have breached their duties by failing to co-operate with a probe by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) into allegations of wrongdoing in the upper echelons of the police...
