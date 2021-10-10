Opinion & Analysis

TABLE TALK

The long search for home: Mandla Langa’s new novel draws on heartbreak, exile & displacement

Sue de Groot Deputy features editor: Sunday Times
10 October 2021 - 00:00

Anyone who has lived through extraordinary circumstances knows all too well that truth is frequently far stranger than fiction.

Mandla Langa is one of these people, which is partly why he uses fiction to tell stories based on truths that many might otherwise not believe...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Mampara of the week: Sihle Zikalala Opinion & Analysis
  2. Q&A with Magistrates Commission's Cassim Moosa on Kholeka Bodlani Opinion & Analysis
  3. PETER BRUCE | Our situation stinks, and not just in Ngcobo Opinion & Analysis
  4. EC residents reflect on life in three municipalities ahead of local elections Opinion & Analysis
  5. It’s time to go, says the Duke of Magoebaskloof Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

ActionSA says it is taking IEC to Electoral Court over name row
Level one announced by Cyril Ramaphosa at family meeting