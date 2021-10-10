TABLE TALK
The long search for home: Mandla Langa’s new novel draws on heartbreak, exile & displacement
10 October 2021 - 00:00
Anyone who has lived through extraordinary circumstances knows all too well that truth is frequently far stranger than fiction.
Mandla Langa is one of these people, which is partly why he uses fiction to tell stories based on truths that many might otherwise not believe...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.