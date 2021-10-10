Towards a moral constitution for justice, dignity and peace

Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Mpilo Tutu turned 90 on October 7.



A few days before that we virtually launched Ecumenical Encounters with Desmond Mpilo Tutu: Visions for Justice, Dignity and Peace, with more than 160 people attending from four continents - and even the Arch made an appearance from his bed to wave to the participants...