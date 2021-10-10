Opinion & Analysis

Towards a moral constitution for justice, dignity and peace

10 October 2021 - 00:00 By SAROJINI NADAR

Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Mpilo Tutu turned 90 on October 7.

A few days before that we virtually launched Ecumenical Encounters with Desmond Mpilo Tutu: Visions for Justice, Dignity and Peace, with more than 160 people attending from four continents - and even the Arch made an appearance from his bed to wave to the participants...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Mampara of the week: Sihle Zikalala Opinion & Analysis
  2. Q&A with Magistrates Commission's Cassim Moosa on Kholeka Bodlani Opinion & Analysis
  3. PETER BRUCE | Our situation stinks, and not just in Ngcobo Opinion & Analysis
  4. EC residents reflect on life in three municipalities ahead of local elections Opinion & Analysis
  5. It’s time to go, says the Duke of Magoebaskloof Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

ActionSA says it is taking IEC to Electoral Court over name row
Level one announced by Cyril Ramaphosa at family meeting