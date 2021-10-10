Vaxxed shoulders to the wheel to save summer
10 October 2021 - 00:00
Finally, we're off the UK red list. From tomorrow visitors from Britain, our biggest single tourist market, can come to SA and not have to quarantine when they return home.
It's a huge decision for our economy. And fully vaccinated South Africans can go to the UK with the mildest of medical checks and proof of their vaccinations...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.