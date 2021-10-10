Opinion & Analysis

Vaxxed shoulders to the wheel to save summer

Peter Bruce Editor-at-large & columnist
10 October 2021 - 00:00

Finally, we're off the UK red list. From tomorrow visitors from Britain, our biggest single tourist market, can come to SA and not have to quarantine when they return home.

It's a huge decision for our economy. And fully vaccinated South Africans can go to the UK with the mildest of medical checks and proof of their vaccinations...

