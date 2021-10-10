Why aid isn't working for Sub-Saharan Africa

About R18-trillion in aid has poured into Africa in the past 30 years, without making much of a dent

Outsiders need to get insiders to do their jobs better. This is the key lesson from years of aid to Africa, for which the continent has little to show.



Most of the aid has been consumed, some by the donors themselves, much of it by local governments and elites. While it may have made things "less bad", it has not proven the panacea that Western leaders once hoped...