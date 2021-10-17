Opinion & Analysis

Sunday Assessment

Julius Malema plays Father Christmas as he begs for votes

The EFF leader has been making unrealistic promises to communities he visited in the last two weeks

Mawande AmaShabalala Political journalist
17 October 2021 - 00:02

Christmas Day may be two months away, but that has not stopped EFF leader Julius Malema from playing Santa Claus.

While Father Christmas will come with gifts, Malema visited communities this week with a bagful of promises, some unrealistic...

