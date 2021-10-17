Mall owners, telemarketers and homework: three causes of modern grief

We get ripped off twice over at malls, then get unsolicited calls from shady salesmen, before having to help the kids with their ‘projects’

At the peak of the Covid pandemic, when prolonged lockdowns held the economy in a deathly grip, nothing was more blissful than driving into the parking lot of a shopping centre.



As most citizens obeyed the injunction to “Stay Home, Stay Safe”, there was parking space aplenty, with no jostling to get as close to the mall entrance as possible, as notoriously lazy suburbanites are wont to do...