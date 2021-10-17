Ministers caught up in hostage drama 'with their own'
17 October 2021 - 00:00
Defence minister Thandi Modise, her deputy Thabang Makwetla and minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele must make sure they're not entangled in any hostage drama with some of their own.
On Thursday, the three were held hostage by disgruntled MK veterans at St George’s Hotel...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.