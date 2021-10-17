Opinion & Analysis

SA needs a bold, new trajectory to solve growth crisis

Old-style austerity alone won’t kick-start the economy; what’s needed now is a package of pro-growth measures to change the cycle from vicious to virtuous

17 October 2021 - 00:00 By Colin Coleman, Pramol Dhawan and Nouriel Roubini

As SA approaches its own social, political and economic crossroads, partly induced by the pandemic, it needs to urgently reach consensus that it should take the fork in the road to inclusive and dynamic growth, and place the nation onto a virtuous cycle, a sustainable pathway that truly delivers “a better life for all”.

As laid out in the article “https://www.timeslive.co.za/sunday-times/opinion-and-analysis/2021-10-03-sa-doesnt-have-a-debt-problem-it-has-a-growth-problem-and-a-solution/. (https://www.timeslive.co.za/sunday-times/opinion-and-analysis/2021-10-03-sa-doesnt-have-a-debt-problem-it-has-a-growth-problem-and-a-solution/)”, SA has, for the past decade, been locked in a low-growth trap, with falling per capita income, rising inequality and rocketing unemployment. SA is in a “crisis of growth”, sitting on a ticking unemployment time bomb...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Mampara of the week: John Steenhuisen Opinion
  2. EDITORIAL | Sitole must go, and it is only ANC politics that make Cele ... Opinion
  3. CARTOON | Mogoeng readies for retirement as Zondo battles to wrap up state ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. MAWANDE AMASHABALALA | Julius Malema plays Father Christmas as he begs for votes Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | DA's racist posters, belated climb-down true to type Opinion

Latest Videos

Overturned tables, stun grenades: Inside the hostage room where defence ...
Jacob Zuma fires shots at constitution and courts while on medical parole