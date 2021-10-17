When we fight for justice and freedom, do we do so for cash?

The veterans who took three members of the executive hostage this week are demanding millions of rand in reward for fighting apartheid — and confirming SA’s reputation for anarchy

It may have appeared a benign occurrence, with victims not feeling that their “lives were in danger”, but the dramatic hostage incident that unfolded at a Pretoria hotel, involving ministers and struggle military veterans, was bound to attract negative attention across the globe.



Minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele, minister of defence & military veterans Thandi Modise and her deputy Thabang Makwetla had to be rescued by a special police team when doors were barricaded as they tried to leave a meeting with the veterans on Thursday evening...