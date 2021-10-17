Opinion & Analysis

While issues burn, we fiddle with numbers

Peter Bruce Editor-at-large & columnist
17 October 2021 - 00:00

Jacob Zuma isn't the only one who has difficulty with numbers. A lot of people just make stuff up. I see that to bolster support for its policies of “localisation”, the department of trade, industry & competition has begun to publish, under successes, the actual “numbers of jobs saved or retained”. How does it know?

Language is important. I read a distressing article online the other day. The story said that “health minister Joe Phaahla is expecting the country to reach a new record of 20-million jabs by the end of Friday”. How is that possible? First, there can be no such thing as a “new record”. All “records” are new. Is this spin by the new health minister? ..

