Q&A with AfriForum's Gerrie Nel on Senzo Meyiwa murder case

The seven-year Senzo Meyiwa murder case has been postponed again in spite of the family soliciting the help of AfriForum ace prosecutor Gerrie Nel. Chris Barron asked Nel ...

When you got involved two years ago, did you expect quicker results?



At first we had difficulty with the NPA [National Prosecuting Authority], then we had concerns about the composition of the police investigating team. That was solved and we developed a very good relationship with police management and the investigating team...