'This should hold together until Tuesday': Eskom officials on power cuts
31 October 2021 - 00:00
Eskom’s CEO Andre de Ruyter, COO Jan Oberholzer and spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha scramble to cover the cracks and keep itself together until after the local elections on Monday, November 1.
The struggling power utility announced it would suspend load-shedding for the weekend running up to and including the 2021 municipal elections, after a week of rolling power cuts going up to stage 4...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.