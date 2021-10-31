'This should hold together until Tuesday': Eskom officials on power cuts

Eskom’s CEO Andre de Ruyter, COO Jan Oberholzer and spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha scramble to cover the cracks and keep itself together until after the local elections on Monday, November 1.



The struggling power utility announced it would suspend load-shedding for the weekend running up to and including the 2021 municipal elections, after a week of rolling power cuts going up to stage 4...