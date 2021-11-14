Opinion & Analysis

Q&A with NUM acting general-secretary William Mabapa

The National Union of Mineworkers has demanded the resignation of the Eskom CEO and board for ongoing load-shedding. Chris Barron asked NUM acting general-secretary William Mabapa...

14 November 2021 - 00:00 By Chris Barron

Why are you targeting André de Ruyter?

I am not targeting De Ruyter...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Lest you forget: a reminder to FW de Klerk on the inhumanity of apartheid Opinion & Analysis
  2. Mampara of the week: John Steenhuisen Opinion
  3. OPINION | Allegation that Unisa is a degree mill is way off the mark Opinion
  4. PATRICK BULGER | ‘A conditional love’: King Mswati's long reign became a ... Insight
  5. NICO CLOETE | Performance figures show Unisa’s downward trend Opinion

Latest Videos

BIG OIL UNDER FIRE | Activists speak out against seismic Shell's Wild Coast ...
WATCH | FW de Klerk's final message and apology to South Africans for his role ...