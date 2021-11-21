Mampara of the Week: Maguette Ndiaye

We were all encouraged to eat our carrots as kids in order to improve our eyesight, no?

Well, Senegalese referee Maguette Ndiaye, who penalised Bafana Bafana defender Rushine de Reuck for imaginary foul play last Sunday, seems to have missed this sage advice. That diabolical penalty decision ended up yielding the solitary goal of the Fifa World Cup qualifier between Ghana and Bafana Bafana, ending the latter’s dreams of making the trip to Qatar next year.



It is easy to see why Ndiaye was hoodwinked by Ghana’s Daniel Amartey, that sorry excuse of a soccer player. His dive inside the penalty box was so excellently executed it would have left many Oscar-winning actors green with envy. There are hints that this game was fixed and the South African Football Association has appealed to Fifa for a replay. All we can say is someone must buy the whistleman a bag of carrots...