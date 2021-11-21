Opinion & Analysis

Q&A with WC ANC official on backing a child rapist for Garden Route mayor

The ANC in the Western Cape has backed the election of a convicted child rapist as mayor of Kannaland, and a convicted fraudster as deputy mayor. Chris Barron asked acting ANC provincial secretary Ronalda Nalumango ...

21 November 2021 - 00:00 By Chris Barron

How important is integrity when looking at coalition partners?

For the ANC integrity is important. We’ll form pro-poor coalitions for the marginalised and vulnerable. Those are basics that all the parties we’ve spoken to have agreed on...

