Q&A with WC ANC official on backing a child rapist for Garden Route mayor
The ANC in the Western Cape has backed the election of a convicted child rapist as mayor of Kannaland, and a convicted fraudster as deputy mayor. Chris Barron asked acting ANC provincial secretary Ronalda Nalumango ...
21 November 2021 - 00:00
How important is integrity when looking at coalition partners?
For the ANC integrity is important. We’ll form pro-poor coalitions for the marginalised and vulnerable. Those are basics that all the parties we’ve spoken to have agreed on...
