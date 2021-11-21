Q&A with WC ANC official on backing a child rapist for Garden Route mayor

The ANC in the Western Cape has backed the election of a convicted child rapist as mayor of Kannaland, and a convicted fraudster as deputy mayor. Chris Barron asked acting ANC provincial secretary Ronalda Nalumango ...

How important is integrity when looking at coalition partners?



For the ANC integrity is important. We’ll form pro-poor coalitions for the marginalised and vulnerable. Those are basics that all the parties we’ve spoken to have agreed on...