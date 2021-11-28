It's time to end the games and serve the people
South Africans have sent a strong warning to the political establishment that they will no longer tolerate poor service delivery
28 November 2021 - 00:00
We can now officially say the election season is over and the hard work of serving the people of SA lies ahead.
After two weeks of intense coalition negotiations, with accusations and counteraccusations in the public space by political parties, the talks have finally come to an end and local governments have been formed in the so-called hung municipalities. ..
