Mampara of the week: Gwede Mantashe
12 December 2021 - 00:00
Cheap coal-fired hot air
Fossil fuel-loving energy minister Gwede Mantashe always has bizarre reasons to justify his obsession with burning the Earth down to ashes...
Cheap coal-fired hot air
Fossil fuel-loving energy minister Gwede Mantashe always has bizarre reasons to justify his obsession with burning the Earth down to ashes...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.