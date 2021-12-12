The Covid struggle is not yet over, but this is how to win it

Patterns of infection and hospitalisation with the Omicron variant suggest that vaccinations work, and that Covid might be losing its sting

If the pandemic provided a battleground for science vs conspiracy theories, the dust is settling and a victor is coming into view. SA is galloping into the fourth wave yet hospitals are reporting fewer patients and fewer serious symptoms even as the rate of infection outstrips earlier waves.



Much of this good news has been attributed to the apparently less virulent Omicron variant. Other evidence points to the protection offered by vaccinations...