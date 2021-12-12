UK PM Boris Johnson embroiled in Covid-19 'party gate' scandal
12 December 2021 - 00:00
Boris Johnson is again on the back foot over Covid-19, forced by Omicron to impose tougher restrictions, while he struggles to contain the fallout over allegations his staff broke lockdown rules with a Christmas party.
The Daily Mirror newspaper reported that about 40 to 50 people partied at Johnson’s official office at 10 Downing Street “cheek by jowl” on December 18 last year. This comes after the UK banned travel from several African countries over the Omicron variant, including SA. ..
