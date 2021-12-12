Opinion & Analysis

UK PM Boris Johnson embroiled in Covid-19 'party gate' scandal

12 December 2021 - 00:00 By Brandan Raynolds

Boris Johnson is again on the back foot over Covid-19, forced by Omicron to impose tougher restrictions, while he struggles to contain the fallout over allegations his staff broke lockdown rules with a Christmas party.

The Daily Mirror newspaper reported that about 40 to 50 people partied at Johnson’s official office at 10 Downing Street “cheek by jowl” on December 18 last year. This comes after the UK banned travel from several African countries over the Omicron variant, including SA. ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. NICO CLOETE | Performance figures show Unisa’s downward trend Opinion
  2. MIKE SILUMA | Let’s pause and think before celebrating demise of ANC Opinion
  3. Jacob Dlamini dissects history of the Kruger National Park in 'Safari Nation' Opinion & Analysis
  4. Meet former Cape Flats gangsters who are turning their lives, communities around Insight
  5. Mampara of the week: Fikile Mbalula Opinion

Latest Videos

EXCLUSIVE: Audio recordings reveal how pastor and wife plotted murder for ...
Alleged muti murder for church in Soweto: brother of taxi driver victim speaks ...