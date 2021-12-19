Forget 2021, here's wishful thinking about 2022

In the course of the year our country turns a corner, with our socioeconomic and political prospects showing significant improvement

They say a week is a long time in politics, and a year is the blink of an eye. Both of these ring true this month, as we close out a year that has been both deeply challenging and highly promising, often in equal measure.



SA in 2022 has not been without its difficulties, but I don’t believe it would be naive to say that this year our country turned a corner, with our socioeconomic and political prospects showing significant improvement in a number of critical areas of policy...