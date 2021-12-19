Editorial

Judge’s Zuma ruling serves to correct official shenanigans

It is another reminder that without the rule of law there can be no foundation for a society based on order and progress

Former spy boss Arthur Fraser was adamant that it was within his power to order the release from prison of former president Jacob Zuma, on the grounds that he had the power as commissioner of correctional services to overturn recommendations by the department’s medical parole appeal board.



This week, Pretoria high court judge Elias Motojane begged to differ, and ordered that Zuma be returned to prison to serve the remainder of the 15-month sentence handed to him by the Constitutional Court for being in breach of its order to appear before the Zondo commission...