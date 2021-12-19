Mampara of the year: Cast your vote now

This was another year when politicians, public officials, celebrities and other well-known personalities competed for the greatest outrage.

We invite you, our readers, to vote for the person you believe should be Mampara of the Year.

Here are our nominees:

• Mogoeng Mogoeng: The man of the law, but mostly of the cloth, should be enjoying retirement after seeing out his term as chief justice. But he is spending his time making all sorts of bizarre statements, from questioning the efficacy of Covid-19 vaccines to claiming to have powers to heal HIV/Aids through prayer.

To crown it all, he was ordered by the Judicial Conduct Committee to publicly apologise for his pro-Israeli comments that caused offence in some quarters.

• Ace Magashule: The suspended ANC secretary-general knows how to put his foot in it. Who can forget how the man, who spent the year in out of the Bloemfontein high court on corruption charges involving hundreds of millions of rand, pooh-poohed on the country’s constitution in February.

It was all in defence of Jacob Zuma’s defiance of the Constitutional Court, which ordered the former president to testify at the Zondo commission. “Don’t worry about the constitution,” Magashule told reporters before declaring the constitution “non-sacrosanct”.

• John Steenhuisen: The leader of the DA has a temper that at times results in him coming across as either tone deaf or out of touch with the mood of the country. He was one of our first Mamparas in January when he complained about the closing of beaches when Covid-19 infections increased last December.

But his handling of the Phoenix poster controversy exposed his limitations as a leader. His party apologised for the posters that appeared to stoke racial tensions but he refused to do so. “I am never going to apologise for calling ordinary South Africans who stand up for law and order ... heroes,” said Steenhuisen.