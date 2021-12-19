Take the helm, Mr President!

Ignoring the rudder of law and order will see us washed ashore like flotsam and marooned on a perilous island

The country has seen too much rain lately, more than usual for this time of year. We shouldn’t be complaining, though; after all, it often brings prosperity and abundance. Water is life itself. But in an instant it can turn into a monster that leaves devastation in its wake.



As we bid the year goodbye and welcome the new, we seem to be caught in the middle of a raging torrent. The water is dark and angry. This is not new. We’ve been floating in these murky waters for some time, buffeted by seemingly intractable problems on all sides, most of them of our own making...