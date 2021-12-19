The failure of Africa’s liberation movements

They rise as harbingers and vanguards of change before, inevitably it seems, sinking into a quagmire of misrule and corruption

About 70 years ago, the first wave of liberation swept across Africa. Ghana is celebrated as the first nation in Sub-Saharan Africa to win freedom, in 1957.



The name Kwame Nkrumah, the first leader of an independent Ghana, still resonates across Africa and indeed the world. Ghana was seen as the country that would spearhead the liberation of the rest of Africa with Nkrumah its figurehead...