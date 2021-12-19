Opinion & Analysis

The failure of Africa’s liberation movements

They rise as harbingers and vanguards of change before, inevitably it seems, sinking into a quagmire of misrule and corruption

19 December 2021 - 00:00 By Imraan Buccus

About 70 years ago, the first wave of liberation swept across Africa. Ghana is celebrated as the first nation in Sub-Saharan Africa to win freedom, in 1957.

The name Kwame Nkrumah, the first leader of an independent Ghana, still resonates across Africa and indeed the world. Ghana was seen as the country that would spearhead the liberation of the rest of Africa with Nkrumah its figurehead...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. NICO CLOETE | Performance figures show Unisa’s downward trend Opinion
  2. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | ‘His Excellency’ did a passable job in French Africa, but ... Opinion
  3. Q&A with Shell SA's Hloniphizwe Mtolo on seismic testing on Wild Coast Opinion & Analysis
  4. Mampara of the week: Gwede Mantashe Opinion & Analysis
  5. WILLIAM GUMEDE | The 'united in graft' strategy will destroy the ANC Opinion

Latest Videos

Horrific wait for justice for Angelique
WATCH | DA celebrates Zuma court victory but says it's not gloating