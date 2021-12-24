Double act: the year’s two biggest 'jokes'

Former president Jacob Zuma and his successor, Cyril Ramaphosa, dominated this year’s headlines; the former for his imprisonment — and lack thereof — and the latter for his role in the ongoing saga.



Zuma was found guilty and sentenced to 15 months in jail for failing to comply with a court order to appear before the state capture commission. He filed applications to the high court in Pietermaritzburg and the Constitutional Court to stay the orders to turn himself in, leading many to believe he wanted special treatment...