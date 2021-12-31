Beware the tendency to drape Tutu’s rocky relationship with the ANC in purple mourning cloth

One can only wonder what, in his final days, Tutu might have made of what became, what has become, and what will become of his glorious revolution

A few months after he became president in February 2018, Cyril Ramaphosa went on a mini-pilgrimage to visit Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu at his home in Hermanus, Western Cape.



He’d gone there, he said in a speech in Sandton after the encounter, to “apologise’’ to Tutu for the “despair’’ the ANC had caused him in recent years. This was absolution by photo-op, and it ended with Tutu offering to pray for Ramaphosa’s “new dawn’’...