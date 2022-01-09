CARTOON | Once again our nation is called up on rise from the ashes
09 January 2022 - 00:00
President Cyril Ramaphosa has again called on the nation to 'rise from the ashes' after a fire broke out in parliament last week.
It was a similar call to that he gave after unrest rocked KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng in July last year...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.