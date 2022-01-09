EDITORIAL

To rise from state capture ashes, we need urgent action on Zondo report

Failure to move on those responsible for state capture will further erode the public’s confidence in the state and strengthen the hand of the corrupt

We started the new year on a sombre note, bidding farewell to one of our country’s illustrious sons, a world-renowned cleric who spent most of his 90 years on Earth as a champion of peace and justice in SA and everywhere else.



It has become a cliché to say, when a prominent political figure who was involved in the struggle against apartheid dies, that such death marks the end of an era. In Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu’s case, however, the statement is apt...