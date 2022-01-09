EDITORIAL
To rise from state capture ashes, we need urgent action on Zondo report
Failure to move on those responsible for state capture will further erode the public’s confidence in the state and strengthen the hand of the corrupt
09 January 2022 - 00:05
We started the new year on a sombre note, bidding farewell to one of our country’s illustrious sons, a world-renowned cleric who spent most of his 90 years on Earth as a champion of peace and justice in SA and everywhere else.
It has become a cliché to say, when a prominent political figure who was involved in the struggle against apartheid dies, that such death marks the end of an era. In Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu’s case, however, the statement is apt...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.