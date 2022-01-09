What have we done to deserve such incompetent leaders?
The burning of parliament, along with the July riots, tells us SA’s problems have taken a serious turn for the worse
09 January 2022 - 00:02
The ANC this weekend is holding its much-vaunted January 8 celebration in Polokwane, the notorious site of a famous victory. Whoever chose Polokwane for this shindig has a sense of humour.
Jacob Zuma, relaxing at his ill-gotten compound, must have allowed himself a wry smile. Polokwane signifies his finest hour, while for SA it marked the beginning of a descent into depravity...
