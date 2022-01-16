A party desperately short of leaders might need to recycle its one bright spark

There is a thesis doing the rounds that Thabo Mbeki might be what the ANC now needs at the helm, while Ramaphosa runs the government

Acting chief justice Raymond Zondo was within his rights holding a media briefing to admonish tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu the other day.



She did insult the judiciary, particularly African judges, when she said in an article for Iqbal Survé’s newspapers that “in the high echelons of our judicial system are these mentally colonised Africans”...