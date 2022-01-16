A party desperately short of leaders might need to recycle its one bright spark
There is a thesis doing the rounds that Thabo Mbeki might be what the ANC now needs at the helm, while Ramaphosa runs the government
16 January 2022 - 00:00
Acting chief justice Raymond Zondo was within his rights holding a media briefing to admonish tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu the other day.
She did insult the judiciary, particularly African judges, when she said in an article for Iqbal Survé’s newspapers that “in the high echelons of our judicial system are these mentally colonised Africans”...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.