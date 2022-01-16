CARTOON | Zondo & Sisulu: riding the wave to power in 2022?

Acting chief justice Raymond Zondo this week faced off in public with tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu for “insulting the judiciary”.



In a press briefing on Wednesday, Zondo said Sisulu had hurled insults at the entire judiciary, especially black judges, in her opinion piece published last week titled “Hi Mzansi, have we seen justice? (https://www.iol.co.za/dailynews/opinion/lindiwe-sisulu-hi-mzansi-have-we-seen-justice-d9b151e5-e5db-4293-aa21-dcccd52a36d3?_ga=2.25352953.573328656.1642267483-908909326.1554061528)”..