EDITORIAL
Failure to protect parliament must have consequences
We must ensure the people who created this mess are not left to continue to create more for us
16 January 2022 - 00:04
In the aftermath of the smouldering mess made of our parliament, two things stand out.
The first is that there is no clear champion in the probe into the inferno that gutted the National Assembly chamber in circumstances that show many were sleeping on their jobs...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.