How the ANC can fix its leadership weakness

If the party held primary elections for those in the running for at least some of its top six posts, it might get a better calibre of leader

The silly season has begun. Every other ANC leader and his dog is touted for the presidency or one of the other five top leadership posts in the party.



One would have thought it doesn’t matter anymore. What with all the speculation that the ruling party will be out of government come the 2024 elections...